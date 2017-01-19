84 Lumber Forced to Change Super Bowl Ad Featuring Border Wall for Being ‘Too Controversial’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

When 84 Lumber’s first national Super Bowl ad appears next month, it will not appear as was initially intended.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to a CBS Pittsburgh report, Fox, the network in charge of airing the Super Bowl, asked for changes to a 90-second commercial from the building supply company because the ad featured a border wall.

Brunner Advertising was put in charge of creating the commercial.

Chief Executive Michael Brunner told New York Post, “Fox rejected our original commercial because they determined that some of the imagery, including ‘the wall,’ would be too controversial.”

The ad reportedly featured a wall blocking people looking for work in the United States, with immigrants unable to cross the border because of the wall.

Once Fox saw the script, the ad was nixed.

“There’s some elements in it that are… can be considered politically sensitive,” Brunner told CBS. “They are the host. We’re paying the dollars, but they are the host.”

The updated ad will now direct the viewer to the website for the conclusion.

“Clearly, we would have liked to aired a 90-second spot start to finish, then you get all the eyeballs that are watching the Super Bowl. That’s a no-brainer,” Brunner said. “The changes that we’ve made, I would hope help it, but that was not part of the plan.”

The spot is set to air just before halftime of the big game.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent