Gingrich: Dems Boycotting Inauguration Are Abandoning America — ‘Making Themselves Look Small and Silly’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich criticized Democrats skipping the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday.
Gingrich likened the boycott to abandoning America.
“The inauguration is not about Republicans,” Gingrich said. “This is not about Donald Trump. The inauguration is about America. Why would you abandon America?”
“All they’re doing is making themselves look small and silly,” he added.
Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.