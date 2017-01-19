Indiana Kellogg’s Snacks Plant Expected to Close by September

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Per a WTHI report, Kellogg’s Snacks Plant in Seelyville, IN is participating in the #DumpKelloggs boycott, and is set to close by September of this year.

Company officials announced in August of 2016 that the plant will cease work, leaving 150 people out of a job.

The plant will close out in phases beginning in the first quarter of 2017, and officials expect it to be completely closed by September.

Kellogg’s will look to sell the building once operations have been completely shut down.

