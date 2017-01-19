Michael Moore: Trump ‘Will Not Last the Four Years’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday in New York City at a rally protesting President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump’s New York City International Hotel, filmmaker Michael Moore said, “He will not last the four years.”

Moore said “a malignant a narcissist and a psychopath is in the Oval Office.”

“This a very dangerous moment,” he said.

He added, “We’re going to win folks. A little bit of pain, a little bit of discomfort but a lot of work on our part will stop this man. He will not last the four years. It’s a dangerous combination—a narcissist and a public official. Because it’s all about what’s in it for me, me me me me me me me me. And when they think like that, that’s when they break the law and that’s when he’ll go down.”

