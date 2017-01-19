Skip to content

Watch Live: Donald Trump Participates in Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

by Breitbart TV19 Jan 20170

Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery.

