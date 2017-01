SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will speak at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” live from the Lincoln Memorial beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

Country singer Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down are set to perform, as well as various military bands.

