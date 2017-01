"Screw our President!" - Child claims to have started fire at @realDonaldTrump protest. pic.twitter.com/L6nFnk8aLf

During a live report on Thursday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on the Fox News Channel, a young man protesting in Washington, DC claimed to have started a fire in the street, “Because I felt like it. And because I’m just saying, ‘Screw our president.'”

