ABC’s Dowd: America as Divided Now as It Was During the Civil War

During the Friday “Good Morning America” broadcast, ABC political analyst Matthew Dowd said the country today is “akin” to where it was at the start of the Civil War.

“I think we’re obviously in unprecedented times with a lot of things that happened unexpectedly including election day for most people in the country,” Dowd said the morning of Inauguration Day. “I am struck by where the country is today, which, to me — it’s much more akin to where we were in 1861 and how divided the country is.”

He added that it will be up to President-elect Donald Trump to try or attempt to try to bring the country together.

“I think that the weight on Donald Trump today is how do you bridge or attempt to bridge some of those divides,” Dowd continued.

