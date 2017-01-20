Axelrod: Trump Speech Was ‘Full-Throated Populist Manifesto,’ That ‘Lit This Town On Fire’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on CNN’s coverage of the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States President Donald J. Trump, former chief strategist for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns David Axelrod said Trump’s speech was a “populist manifesto” and “he lit this town on fire.”

Axelrod said, “This was a full-throated—as has been said—populist manifesto, and he lit this town on fire. He made very clear that he believes it’s America first. We’re going to protect our borders. We’re going to protect our jobs. We’re going to essentially draw a line around this country and fight that fight, and he laid down the gauntlet.

He continued, “He also said one thing that I think will be remembered by others, which is we’ll no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining but never doing anything about it, and said we’re going to change everything for the better. And he took it on his shoulders to say he’s going to do this. He’ll be held accountable for that in years to come.”

(h/t RCP Video)

