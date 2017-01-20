Chuck Todd: Trump’s Speech ‘Was Surprisingly Divisive for an Inaugural Address’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on NBC News’ coverage of the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, President Donald J. Trump, “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd said Trump’s speech “was surprisingly divisive for an inaugural address.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Todd said, “I have to say, it was surprisingly divisive for an inaugural address. I say it this way, we said it was a challenge when you’re elected as an outsider, you’re elected as a populist and you are channeling what was real anger out there with his supporters. It’s tough to be both a unifier and that populace carrier. He went with populism and I think it’s going to play well with his folks, but that was not the inaugural address that was intended to bring this country together.”

He added, “America first. There was a point there, Lester, where it felt as if he almost was insulting every living president that was sitting next to him in very personal ways.”

Former NBC “Nightly News” anchor Tom Brokaw added, “He was also insulting all the Republican congressmen and senators who were on that stage. He has a majority. But he went after politicians point blank.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN