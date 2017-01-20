CNN’s King: ‘I Don’t Remember Anything Even Close to This’ Inauguration In Terms of ‘Rawness’ and ‘Boycotts’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During CNN’s Inauguration coverage, host John King stated that “I don’t remember anything even close to this in terms of, the rawness, the boycotts, each side accusing the other of being — whether it’s illegitimate, or being too political, or not try to bring the country together.” And the celebration of the transition of power and unity “has not happened to the fullness — in the fullness that it normally does.”

King said, “I go back to George HW Bush’s, when I first came to Washington after the ’88 presidential campaign. And I don’t remember anything even close to this in terms of, the rawness, the boycotts, each side accusing the other of being — whether it’s illegitimate, or being too political, or not try to bring the country together. And to Jake’s point, we say these things, and we have the Democrats, and John Lewis, the Civil Rights icon, Congressman from Georgia, says he views Trump as illegitimate. That’s a debate within the Democratic Party. The Trump campaign feels that people citing the Russian hacking investigations, and all that to try to somehow say, he didn’t win fair and square. Each side has their view. And one of the challenges, this week normally becomes the week when everybody says, let’s set that aside. Let’s be Americans. Let’s celebrate the transition of power. That has not happened to the fullness — in the fullness that it normally does.”

