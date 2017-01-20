ESPN Honors Trump as the New ‘First Fan in Chief’ Who ‘Could Have More Connections to Sports Than Any Other’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday before the inauguration, ESPN aired a piece promoting now President Donald Trump as the new “First Fan in Chief” who “could have more connections to sports than any other.”

ESPN noted how Trump in 2004 told former “SportsCenter” host Dan Patrick he would run for president before being a principal owner of a professional sports team and how Trump combined his love of golf and real estate background to build golf courses.

