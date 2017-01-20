Skip to content

Jane Fonda: I Won’t Call Trump ‘By His Name’ – ‘I Call Him the Predator-In-Chief’

by Ian Hanchett20 Jan 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Jane Fonda stated she won’t call President Donald Trump “by his name. I call him the predator-in-chief.”

