Jane Fonda: I Won’t Call Trump ‘By His Name’ – ‘I Call Him the Predator-In-Chief’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Jane Fonda stated she won’t call President Donald Trump “by his name. I call him the predator-in-chief.”
