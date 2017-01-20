Maddow: Trump’s Speech ‘Militant,’ ‘Dark,’ ‘America First Has ‘Dark Echoes’ of Anti-Semitism and Nazism

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During MSNBC’s coverage of Friday’s Inauguration, anchor Rachel Maddow stated that President Trump’s Inaugural Address “was militant, and it was dark,” and “America First” “means a specific thing in this country,” the “infiltrated by Nazis” and “anti-Semitic” America First Committee, and “to re-purpose it now, not that far down the historical path, it’s hard.”



Maddow said, “This was a workman-like speech. He — it was short and he went through it quickly, and it was militant, and it was dark, the crime, the gangs, the drugs, this American carnage, disrepair, decay. You can’t imagine the outgoing president giving a speech like that. This president also repeating — the new president, also repeating that our guiding principle will be America first, America first. We know how he has used that as a campaign slogan, that does also have dark echoes in American history. There was an America First Committee that formed in this country, hundreds of thousands of people in this country, some of the richest businessmen in the country were a part of of it. They were formed to keep us out of World War II. They were infiltrated by the Nazis. Many of them were anti-Semitic, part of why they weren’t alarmed by Hitler’s rise in Germany. The America First Committee is something that means a specific thing in this country, to re-purpose it now, not that far down the historical path, it’s hard. It’s hard to hear.”

