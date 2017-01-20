Maher to the Clintons: ‘I Never Want To See Either One of You Ever Again’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” host Bill Maher said that while he’s thankful for their service, he never wants to see Bill or Hillary Clinton ever again.

Maher said, during a discussion on the Clintons attending that day’s Inauguration, “I would like to say to [Bill and Hillary], thank you for 30 years of service, and now, I never want to see either one of you ever again.”

Later in the discussion, Maher did wonder about the Clintons attending the Inauguration in light of President Trump’s past comments about them.

