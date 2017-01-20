Maher: Trump Voters Are ‘F*cking Drug Addicts’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated, “let’s stop calling Trump voters idiots and fools and call them what they are: f*cking drug addicts.”

Maher said, “[L]iberals have to stop calling Trump voters rubes and simpletons, and instead reach out and feel their pain, the pain they insist we didn’t see. And there is ample evidence for that pain. Did you know that of the 14 states with the highest number of painkiller prescriptions per person, they all went for Trump? Trump won 80% of the states that have the biggest heroin problem, and the counties that he won in Ohio and Pennsylvania that went for Obama last time, are the ones that are wracked by opiate abuse. So, let’s stop calling Trump voters idiots and fools and call them what they are: f*cking drug addicts.”

He added, “I never thought I’d hear myself say this, but kids, don’t do heroin, it’s a gateway to being a Republican. And the thing that sticks in my craw about this, is that for decades, it was us liberals who were accused of destroying the fabric of society with our drug use.”

Maher later stated, “I’m not saying, Trump voters, that your pain isn’t real. I mean, it isn’t, but I’m not saying that. Because if this election has taught us anything, it’s that anything is real if enough people believe it is. And the good news is, if the problem is drugs, well, hell, there’s something I can help with. If it’s one thing I know, it’s how to manage a high. I’m doing it right now.” Maher then gave advice on safe drug usage.

