Matthews: Trump’s Speech What Putin Has Been Saying, ‘America First’ Has ‘Hitlerian Background’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During MSNBC’s Inauguration coverage, anchor Chris Matthews stated he phrase “America first” has a “Hitlerian background to it,” and Donald Trump’s Inaugural Address was what Putin has been saying.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Matthews said, “I’m thinking, when he said today, America first, it was not just the racial, — I mean, the — I shouldn’t say racial, the Hitlerian background to it, but it was the message. I kept thinking, what does Theresa May think of this, this morning, when she picks up the papers? … What if you’re Putin? You’re probably pounding the table, saying, that’s what I’ve been saying, Russia first, Russia first. This whole bullying message to him.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett