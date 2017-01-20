Schumer: ‘Whatever Our Race, Religion, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity’ We Are All Exceptional

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During the Inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, President Donald J. Trump, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he was “confident in this great country for one reason,” which was the American people because of, “Whatever our race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, whether we are immigrant or native born, whether we live with disabilities or do not, in wealth or in poverty, we are all exceptional.”

Schumer said, “My fellow Americans, we live in a challenging and tumultuous time, a quickly evolving, ever more interconnected world, a rapidly changing economy that benefits too few while leaving too many behind, a fractured media, a politics frequently consumed by rancor. We face threats, foreign and domestic. In such times, faith in our government, our institutions and even our country can erode. Despite these challenges, I stand here today confident in this great country for one reason, you, the American people.”

“We Americans have always been a forward-looking, problem-solving, optimistic, patriotic and decent people,” he continued. “Whatever our race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, whether we are immigrant or native born, whether we live with disabilities or do not, in wealth or in poverty, we are all exceptional in our commonly held yet fierce devotion to our country and in our willingness to sacrifice our time, energy, and even our lives to making it a more perfect union.”

