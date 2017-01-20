Todd: Trump Still Has An ‘Asterisk’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s coverage of the Inauguration on NBC, host Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump has “missed some opportunities these last six to eight weeks to — and again, I’ll go to what — to just erase the asterisk.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Todd said Trump “needs to earn this honeymoon. I think he has an opportunity to earn it. But he’s, I’m sorry, I’ve said it before, he missed some opportunities these last six to eight weeks to — and again, I’ll go to what — to just erase the asterisk. Whatever you want to say about it, and I know some of his supporters will say, ‘Why do you say that?’ But, look, when you win an election this way, the split popular vote, you know it’s a divided country.”

(h/t NewsBusters)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett