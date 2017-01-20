Warren Buffett: America Will Be Fine Under Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an interview broadcasted on CNBC on Thursday, billionaire investor Warren Buffett, a supporter of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton,

“America works,” Buffett said at the New York City premiere of a HBO documentary about his life . “I’ve said this before. It’ll work wonderfully under Hillary Clinton, and I think it’ll work fine under Donald Trump.”

He added the country has a “secret sauce” and although he said the economy doesn’t always work perfectly and experiences “hiccups,” we “do well over time.”

