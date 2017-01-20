Watch: Heat Fan Wins Prize, Almost Gets Crushed by Prop

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A promotion at Thursday’s Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat game almost resulted in serious injury for the winner.

The promotion had several fans slide makeshift hotel keys into a door depicting a hotel room door, and the one that worked won a hotel stay.

After the winner walked through, the door came crashing down on top of her.

Fortunately, she quickly got out of the way and the floor took the hit instead.

