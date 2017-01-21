Dem Rep Clarke: We Won’t Stand for ‘Fascism’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

While on hand for the women’s march in Washington D.C., Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Saturday that Democrats will not stand for “fascism” used to suppress and oppress the “marginalized communities” in the US.

“I believe that people recognize that in a democracy all of our voices count,” Clarke told host Joy Reid. “You know, we may have fallen short on election day, but we did carry the popular vote. And, so, there are many more Americans who are in tune with the fact that we’re in the 21st century. And we’re not turning back the clock. We’re not going to stand for the type of, if you will, fascism — and I’m going to use that word — that many use to their advantage while suppressing and oppressing marginalized communities in this nation.”

“People across the spectrum, across economic status, across religions have come to that ‘eureka’ moment and that’s what we see here on the mall today. We see people coming together from across this nation making their way to the capital to let we know as a member of Congress that they’re not going to stand for this. And I’m here to receive them,” she added.

