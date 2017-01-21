Joy Reid: A Lot of Women ‘Feel Robbed of the White House’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid said while discussing the Women’s March that has made its way into other countries around the world that “a lot of women feel robbed of the White House” because of President Donald Trump.

“Why do you think Trump triggers that kind of — we get it in this country because a lot of women feel robbed of the White House, what is it about around the world?” Reid asked.

