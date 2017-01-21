Judge Jeanine: ‘Trump Will Be the Biggest Change Agent in the History of the United States’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During her opening statement Saturday, Judge Jeanine Pirro predicted on her Fox News Channel show “Justice” that President Donald Trump will “be the biggest change agent in the history of the United States” by uniting the country together.

“Donald Trump will be the biggest change agent in the history of the United States,” Pirro declared.

She later added, “The president is not dark and militant. The president is simply talking about a world that exists for people in this great nation who never asked to be victims of crime, never asked to be born in the inner city, never asked to be victimized by drugs or gangs and never asked to be trapped in poverty. Thank God there is a man who is strong enough to admit to our faults, and our weaknesses, and is willing to take them on, shine a light on them, show that to all of us so that we together can make a difference for all of us, and yes even the weakest among us.”

