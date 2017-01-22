Conway to Chuck Todd: ‘We’re Going to Have to Rethink Our Relationship Here’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” during a very contentious interview, President Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway told host Chuck Todd, “We’re going to have to rethink our relationship here,” if he continued to ask why press secretary Sean Spicer told a “falsehood,” about Trump’s inaugural crowd size.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Todd asked, “I’m curious why president trump chose yesterday to send out his press secretary to essentially litigate a provable falsehood when it comes to a small and petty thing like inaugural crowd size. my question to you is why do that.?

After her answer Todd again said, “You did not answer the question. Why did the president send out his press secretary who is not just the spokesperson for Donald Trump, he is also the spokesperson for all of America at times. He speaks for all of the country at times, why put him out there for the very first time in front of that podium to utter a provable falsehood? It’s a small thing, but the first time he confronts the public it’s a falsehood.”

Conway said “Chuck, if we’re going to keep referring to our press secretary in those types of terms, I think we are going to have to rethink our relationship here. I want a great open relationship with our press.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN