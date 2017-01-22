Conway: Trump Is ‘Not Going to Release His Tax Returns’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” when asked about a White House petition calling for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said Trump is “not going to release his tax returns.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Conway said, “He’s not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care. They voted for him. Let me make this clear, most Americans are focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like. You know full well that President Trump and his family are complying with all the ethical rules, everything they need to do to step away from his businesses. and be a full-time president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN