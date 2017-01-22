Deion Sanders Blames ‘Reverse Racism’ for Pats WR Julian Edelman Being Under Appreciated

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following the New England Patriots’ 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game, former NFL and MLB star Deion Sanders said on NFL Network that white Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is the victim of “reverse racism,” thus vastly overlooked as one of the better players in the league as a result.

“Primetime” reasoned that Edelman, who is playing a position that is mainly black, can do a little bit of everything on the field, but does not get mentioned for his talents on the field because of the color of his skin.

“I’m going the say this, you can run with it, they can say what they want — it’s like reverse racism,” Sanders said. “I’m not lying. This is real talk. Julian Edelman, just because he is a caucasian receiver, they don’t give him the credit that he deserves. He deserves so much more. This kid can flat out play. [There] hasn’t been an answer for him over the last several years. Julian Edelman moves chains, he can get deep, he works between the numbers, works outside the numbers, he can throw the football, he can can run the football — he can do it all, man.”

