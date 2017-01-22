Lindsey Graham: ‘I Don’t Know What America First Means’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s inaugural address calling for his policy to be informed by putting “America first,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-SC) said, “I don’t know what America first means.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Graham said, “To the president, if America first is a throwback to the 20’sand 30’s isolationism when it was first used as a phrase, the world would deteriorate even quicker, if it is a new way of Ronald Reagan’s peace through strength I would like to work with him. I don’t know what America first means.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN