Matthew Dowd: Since The Election Trump Has Gotten ‘Smaller,’ ‘Even More Petty’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd said since he won the 2016 presidential election, President Donald Trump has “gotten actually smaller in the course of this, even more petty.”

Dowd said, “The president of the United States, it’s OK to acknowledge facts. It’s OK to acknowledge you have lost the popular vote. It’s OK to acknowledge many — there were 3 million, 4 million people that marched around the country in opposition mainly to what he is and who he stands for. But at some point, you have to be the person that is bigger. And what I’ve watching in the course of this is, most of us have said, we’re going to give him a chance. Let’s give him a chance. He got elected now, let’s watch the transition.”

“And then let’s watch his transition, it didn’t turn out all that great, according to most people, and how he was going to unify. Let’s watch the inaugural address,” he continued. “And every single step of the way, now as president of the United States, instead of getting bigger and the office holding him up, he’s gotten actually smaller in the course of this, even more petty. You go to the CIA and have a petty argument about crowd sizes and attack the press, you’re not being big, you’re being small.”

