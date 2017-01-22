McCain: ‘I Do Not Know’ If I Have Confidence In Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said he did not know when asked if he has “confidence” in President Donald Trump.

McCain said, “I do not know George. I do not know because has made so many comments that are contradictory. But I think the fact that he’s appointed and nominated these outstanding individuals is bound to be an encouraging sign. I trust them and believe in them and have worked with them over many years.”

