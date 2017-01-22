Michael Moore: Women Who Voted for Trump Are ‘Victims’ of Ingrained ‘Misogyny and Sexism’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” liberal filmmaker Michael Moore said that women who voted for President Donald Trump are “victims” of “misogyny and the sexism that is still so prevalent and ingrained.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Moore said, “I did run into Trump voters. and I asked them, especially — I remember one woman. I said — she was telling me that she voted for Trump. I said ‘Really? in spite of his attitudes toward women and the things that he said?’ And she said, ‘Well, you know, women, a lot of us, we’ve just had to learn to take it over the years. You know, that’s how my dad talked and that’s how my brothers talk.’ And I thought, oh, geez, you know, it was such a reminder of still how far we have to go. I was at this one thing, John Leguizamo, a great actor and comedian Hispanic, he says ‘I’m Hispanic and I always thought racism was our number one problem that we have to deal with, but this election really showed that we’ve ignored the misogyny and the sexism that is still so prevalent and ingrained.’ And Ingrained in many of the victims, the 46% of women that voted for Trump and the 53% of white women that voted for Trump. And that’s — well, that just says that we’ve got more work to do and we’ll keep doing it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN