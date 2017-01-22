Priebus: Former CIA Director Brennan Has a Lot to Answer for in Regard to the Leaked Documents

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” while discussing former CIA Director John Brennan criticizing President Donald Trump’s visit to the CIA yesterday, Trump administration chief of staff Reince Priebus said Brennan had “a lot of things that he should answer for in regards to these leaked documents,” referring to the unverified dossier about Trump and Russia.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Priebus said,”I think that John Brennan has a lot of things that he should answer for in regards to these leaked documents. I find the whole thing despicable, I think that it’s unprofessional, perhaps he is better. he was replaced the day before. he was not asked to hold over like Clapper was. I don’t know what’s in his head.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN