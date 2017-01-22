Reince Priebus: Media Obsessed With Trying to ‘Delegitimize’ President Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” while discussing the controversy over the inaugural crowd size, Trump administration chief of staff Reince Priebus said the press is trying to “delegitimize” President Donald Trump.

Priebus said,”There is an obsession by the media to delegitimize this president. And we’re not going to sit around and let it happen. We are going to fight back tooth and nail every day and twice on Sunday”

