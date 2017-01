SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Senate Democrats will block President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick “if the nominee is out of the mainstream.”

Schumer said, “If the nominee is not bipartisan and mainstream, we absolutely will keep the seat open.”

