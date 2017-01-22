Schumer: Trump Is Using ‘Populist Rhetoric to Cover Up Hard Right Agenda’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he is worried President Donald Trump is “using populist rhetoric to cover up a hard right agenda.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Schumer said, “Let me just say about his address, it was populist, but I’m worried he’s using populist rhetoric to cover up a hard right agenda. If you look at his cabinet appointments, so many of them are not populist but hard right. You know. Dr. Price, he wants to end Medicare as we know it. Mulvaney wants to cut even research into health care, DeVos wats to cut public education, Puzder goes against labor. So his cabinet is very troubling and that’s what I discussed. He said, ‘can you move my cabinet a long.’ I said, ‘look, with people who seem to be pretty mainstream, Mattis and Kelly we approved them quickly but so many of your cabinet appointees, Mr. president, are quite different than what you campaigned on and even what your speech was about.’ So I am really troubled at this populist rhetoric is covering up a hard right agenda which is way, way out of touch with what the American people want and even what Trump campaigned on.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN