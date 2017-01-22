Trump: ‘We’re Going to Start Renegotiating’ NAFTA

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday in East Room before White House senior staff were sworn in, President Donald Trump said, “We’re going to start renegotiating, having to do with NAFTA.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trump said, “We are also meeting with the prime minister of Canada. We will be meeting with the president of Mexico, who I know. We’re going to start renegotiating, having to do with NAFTA. Anybody ever heard of NAFTA? I ran the campaign somewhat based on NAFTA. We’re going to start renegotiating on NAFTA, on immigration and on security at the border.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN