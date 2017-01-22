Watch: SNL Pays Tribute to Obama — ‘Don’t Go!’

“Saturday Night Live” ended its first post-Obama show with Cecily Strong, later joined by Sasheer Zamata, singing Lulu’s “To Sir, With Love” as tribute to the former president.
At the end, the two offered up a mug to Obama that says, “World’s Best President.”
Zamata then pled, “Don’t go!” right before “Thank You President Obama” appeared on the screen.
