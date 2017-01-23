Andrea Mitchell: Sean Spicer First Press Briefing Was ‘Substantive’ and ‘Responsive’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on MSNBC commenting on the first official White House press briefing by press secretary Sean Spicer, Andrea Mitchell said it was both “substantive” and “responsive.”

Mitchell said, “First of all, he came out with a joke, with a light-hearted reference to the fact that Josh Earnest would still be the most popular, that his record of popularity would stand, that he messaged him last night. He attempted to fix — I think it was a reboot, you know, a chance to start over, frankly, a do-over. And it was substantive. It was responsive. He took lots of questions.”

“He said that he intended to tell the truth, which is an important line to draw, saying that they may occasionally come out in haste and answer things incorrectly and have to fix it, but that he is dedicated to telling the truth,” she added. “That was an important question that had been raised by his performance on Saturday and of course, by what Kellyanne Conway said to Chuck Todd on ‘Meet the Press’ when she, you know, talked about alternative facts.”

