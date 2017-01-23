Dan Rather: Alternate Facts Are A ‘Propaganda Tool’ – Facts Are ‘Foundation of Our Democracy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former CBS host Dan Rather stated that, everyone should “think carefully” about the “propaganda tool” of alternate facts, and “Facts and the truth, or as close as is humanly possible to get to the truth, are the very foundation of our democracy and dealing with an informed citizenry.”

Rather said, “Listen, two plus two equals four. That’s a fact. There’s no alternative to it. Water runs downhill. That’s a fact. It snows in Alaska. There’s sand dunes in Saudi Arabia. These are facts. This idea of alternative facts, this is a propaganda too. And look, you and I know that Ms. Conway is a very smart lady, and she didn’t just offhandedly say this. They’ve made this point before. I don’t think that even most of the very –Trump supporters who really believe in him want us to deal in a world of alternative facts. Facts and the truth, or as close as is humanly possible to get to the truth, are the very foundation of our democracy and dealing with an informed citizenry. We all know that. And I think we have to be very careful, not all — not just those of us in journalism, and not just the White House, but the public at large has to think carefully about this whole propaganda tool of alternate facts.”

