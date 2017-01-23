Gutfeld: ‘Skeptical’ Over Rejection of TPP, Because ‘Socialists Are Thrilled’ and ‘The Left Is Happy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Five,” Fox News Channel host Greg Gutfeld stated that he was “skeptical” of being happy over the rejection of the Trans-Pacific Partnership by President Donald Trump because “Socialists are thrilled,” and “the left is happy.”

Gutfeld said, “I’m very skeptical of being happy over the TPP going away, because the left is happy. Now I am inclined — Socialists are thrilled, because they saw it was going to harm the environment because we — because there was more trade. You know, the translation: Capitalism is bad. So, anyway that you can stop it.”

