Watch: Woman Gets Kicked Off Plane for Berating Trump Supporter

In a video posted by Facebook user Scott Koteskey on Saturday, a woman is shown verbally attacking a man for supporting President Donald Trump.
After complaining about the man and accusing him of being in her space, the woman is escorted off of the plane as other passengers cheer.
The video below shows how the altercation began.
(h/t RCP Video)
