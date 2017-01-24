Bengals CB Adam Pacman Jones to Cops During Arrest: ‘I Hope You Die Tomorrow’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

[LANGUAGE WARNING]

TMZ Sports released video of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones’ arrest from earlier this month, and the 33-year-old had some harsh words for his arresting officers.

Jones was booked on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, but picked up another charge of resisting arrest, as well as a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance for spitting on a jail nurse.

In the video from the police car, Jones can be heard telling the officer, “Suck my d***.”

“I hope you die tomorrow,” he later added.

Jones continued to berate the cop, calling him a “b****” and “n****.”

He is due back in court February 10.

