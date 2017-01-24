Brian Williams: Is It Time for ‘the Fixer’ CNN’s David Gergen to Go to the Trump White House?

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” former NBC “Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams suggested there were problems within the Trump administration and that perhaps a veteran of past White Houses should be called in as a “fixer” to remedy the situation.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Williams’ suggestion: CNN contributor David Gergen, who served in the Nixon, Ford, Reagan and Clinton White Houses.

“We’re talking about full working day three — how long can it be until we hear or read the name David Gergen, the fixer? It would be his fifth president, lifelong Republican, but also worked for Bill Clinton. He’s a patriot, he has stature and standing. Do you think a pro from Dover will eventually be called in?”

Sykes was skeptical about that possibility and said the problem was the people Trump surrounded himself with, but instead Trump.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor