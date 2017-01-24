Kellyanne Conway: You Can Already Feel the ‘Trump Effect’ in Washington

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway remarked on President Donald Trump’s first whole weekday in office by saying the “Trump effect” can already be felt in Washington, D.C. after those first eight hours.
“I will tell you — it struck me last night at the end of day one, everything in Trump world feels like we did it in dog years,” Conway said. “You have to multiply it by seven. It’s unbelievable. You got one guy here for eight years. You got President Trump here for eight hours and just already feels like the Trump effect.”
Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.