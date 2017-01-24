Maxine Waters: Trump’s ‘Outrageous Lying’ Is ‘Going to Catch Up With Him’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “lying” about voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election.

Waters said, “Donald Trump continues to come up with what is actually lying. He does not have any information, any documentation that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally. It’s absurd. He continues to do and say these kind of things. As a matter of fact, he has gone from saying there were millions who were at his inauguration ceremony when there were no millions there for him, and now he’s saying that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally. It’s ridiculous. It’s absurd. But it’s going to catch up with him. I know that he thinks he can do anything he wants to do and get away with it, but I want to tell you, it’s a thousand nicks and he is going to absolutely undermine his total credibility if he keeps up with these lies.”

She added, “He doesn’t have any evidence. He doesn’t have any information that would show that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally. And I don’t care who is supporting him and defending him. If other Republicans are defending him, they are lying. They don’t have the information. And, again, thee lies are going to catch up with him. It is absolutely absurd for the president of the United States to continue this outrageous lying.”

