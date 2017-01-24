Scarborough: ‘I Never Once’ Had Anyone In Obama Admin ‘Tell Me Anything That Wasn’t the Truth’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough said, “I never once had anybody in the Obama administration tell me anything that wasn’t the truth.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Bloomberg Politics Managing Editor Mark Halperin said, “Every president tells lies. You just can’t have a president who lies about things, and then see front page stories everywhere, ‘President lies.'”

Scarborough responded, “Let me correct you. And now is a great time to say this. I said this to Valerie Jarrett, because I’m hearing everybody say, ‘Hey, every president lies.’ You know what, and I know my conservative friends will kill me, I never once had anybody in the Obama administration tell me anything that wasn’t the truth.”

Halperin then pointed to, the president saying that if you liked your doctor, you can keep him. Scarborough countered that “Sometimes you make a political promise that you cannot fulfill, because of the give and take.” Fellow co-host Mika Brzezinski said this was only one in eight years, while Trump has told ten lies since he was sworn in, and that Halperin would have a difficult time thinking of another lie by Obama.

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett