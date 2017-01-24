WH Spox to Breitbart’s Spiering: We’ll Have ‘Heavy Administration Presence’ at the March for Life

Tuesday at the White House press briefing when Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering asked press secretary Sean Spicer about the Trump administration’s plans for Friday’s March for Life, Spicer said, “Obviously we’re going to have heavy administration presence there.”

Partial transcript as follows:

SPIERING: As you know, the March for Life is on Friday. President George W. Bush had a tradition of addressing the marchers through a phone call on the mall. Will the president be continuing that tradition on Friday?

SPICER: I know Kellyanne is going to attend the event. I think we’re still working through details. We’ll have further for you on the president’s potential participation on that. I think it’s no secret the president has campaigned as a pro-life president. It’s something that is very important to him, as evidenced by the Mexico City policy restatement that he issued yesterday. Obviously we’re going to have heavy administration presence there. It’s no secret that this administration and this president will do what they can to fight for life. With the exact participation level of the president, we’ll find out if it’s a greeting or some sort of call. I’ll have a further update for you.