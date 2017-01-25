Skip to content

FNC’s Geraldo Rivera: ‘I Am Withdrawing My Opposition to the Wall’

by Jeff Poor25 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The O’Reilly Factor,” network personality Geraldo Rivera announced he was withdrawing his opposition to a border.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rivera, who has had some heated dust-ups on O’Reilly’s show over the past decade on the issue of immigration, acknowledged that elections have consequences, therefore he doesn’t oppose the wall — despite thinking it was a waste of money.

“I’m going to shock you. I am withdrawing my opposition to the wall,” Rivera said. “No, listen, elections have consequences. This was his signature issue, and if the people want the wall, which I think is a waste of money.”

“Geraldo is down with the wall now,” O’Reilly replied. “And you know, I think you should have a piece full wall … sponsored by Geraldo. You could have your picture there.

“You’re going to have a $25-billion wall and a $25 ladder and the ladder will triumph,” Rivera added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.