NFL Commish Goodell: ‘It Would Be an Honor’ to Hand Tom Brady Super Bowl Trophy

During Wednesday’s “The Herd” on Fox Sports 1, host Colin Cowherd asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell if it would be awkward for him to hand New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady the Lombardi trophy for winning Super Bowl LI after suspending him the first four games for “Deflate-gate.”

Goodell denied any discomfort in handing the trophy to him on the stage, saying it would be an “honor.”

“Not for a second,” Goodell responded.

“Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats. He has been for several years,” he added. “He’s on the precipice of at least potentially winning his fifth Super Bowl ring. He’s an extraordinary player, great performer, and a surefire Hall of Famer. So it would be an honor.”

