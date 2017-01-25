Olbermann: ‘It’s Time for Donald Trump to Resign’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump has not even been in office a week and GQ Magazine “The Resistance” host Keith Olbermann is already calling for his resignation.

“It’s time for Donald Trump to resign as president,” Olbermann began. “Admittedly, it’s been an interesting couple of days. But for any patriotic American capable of adding two and two and not getting one-and-a-half million, this is enough.”

Olbermann said Trump does not have a “running war with the media” like he told CIA agents, but rather a “running war with reality.”

“His reality is what he says it is,” he added.

